2 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: EU Trains Somali Armed Forces Instructors

European Union has trained twelve instructors drawn from Somali National Army (SNA) in order to boost the skills of the Somali army.

The 6th Train-the-Trainers course to be delivered by the European Union Training Mission Somalia (EUTM-S) has been concluded on Monday, according to the statement by EU training mission.

The mission said the EUTM-S Train-the-Trainers course aims to build a cadre of SNA instructors who will be able to gradually create a self-sustaining, independent and indigenous training capability in the SNA.

According to the statement, the mission held a closing ceremony at General Daghadaban Training Centre (GDTC) in Mogadishu.

The mission said the instructor underwent 14 weeks of challenging training.

The course includes modules covering leadership, military tactics, crowd control, instructional techniques and human rights.

12 new Somali National Army (SNA) instructors qualified and now stand ready to deliver basic military training to other SNA troops.

A number of dignitaries joined EUTM-S Mission Force Commander Brigadier General Matteo Spreafico for the ceremony, including the SNA Chief of the Staff Major General Abdi Assan Mohamed, SNA GDTC Commander Brigadier General Mohamed Mohamud Saney, and Deputy Land Force Commander Abdi Abdullahi Shere.

EUTM-S was established in 2010 and works in partnership with the SNA and the Ministry of Defence to build the capacity of Somali defence institutions, using a 'Three Pillar Approach' of Training, Advising and Mentoring.

