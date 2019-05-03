Sudan: Governor of West Darfur Receives Memorandum of Professionals

Al- Genena — The Wali (governor) in charge of west Darfur state, Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalig Badawi Mahmoud, has received during his inspection visit to Tandelti administrative unit in al- Genena locality, a memorandum from the professionals and the freedom and change force.

The memorandum has included demands of the in sit- in revolutionists in the capital Khartoum in addition to the localities demands represented in the importance of providing services to the area, the stopping of the land's procedures and licenses for bringing strategic goods, and the opening of roads.

The memorandum has also demanded the provision of appropriate atmosphere for the return of the displaced persons and refugees to their villages, the trial of figures of former regime, the dissolution of the organizations and size their offices and resources under the command of the armed forces in Tindlati.

The Wali (governor) indicated the legality of the demands in the memorandum, noting that the state's government is working for the implementation of the plans and programs of the transitional military council for the combat of corruption, reconstruction of the state's institutions the dissolution of the former regime organization, referring to the decisions issued in this regard.

He stressed his will to protect the revolution, and the work with the revolutionist to realize the citizen's demands, expressing readiness to set a development plan to implement by the state's government, al- Genena locality and the citizens.