Sudan: Hungry North Darfur Displaced March to WFP

El Fasher — Residents of Zamzam camp for the displaced, south of El Fasher in North Darfur, marched to the headquarters of the World Food Programme in El Fasher on Wednesday, in protest for not receiving food rations for five consecutive months.

Youths, women, and sheikhs went to the headquarters of the WFP in El Fasher where they carried out a sit-in and protested against the failure to get their food rations since December 2018.

They pointed to the handover of a memorandum to a representative of the WFP asking for rations to be distributed, and the dismissal of five WFP staff for disrupting the delivery of relief to displaced people.

In Nyala, acting governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Mahmoud, pledged to transfer all institutions and bodies of the former regime that were received in the state to service facilities benefiting citizens, especially in the health aspect after consultation with the Transitional Military Council.

Institutions received in South Darfur include the National Congress Party headquarters, Islamic Movement headquarters, Women, Youth and Students Unions.

The governor confirmed the completion of the receipt of all these institutions, assets and furniture and the closure of the accounts in South Darfur.