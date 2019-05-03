Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Eritrean nationals residing in Perth, Western Australia, and members of 'White' Association in Saudi Arabia organized various activities depicting their attachment with their homeland.

According to report, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrean Consul General in Melbourne, Australia, conducted seminar to nationals residing in Perth on the objective situation in the homeland and role and responsibility of nationals in the new era.

Indicating that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious in the face of trying times, Mr. Mehari said that currently the priority of the people and Government of Eritrea will be on the implementation of the national development drives and build a developed and prosperous country.

Pointing out that utmost priority will be given to developing national identity and nurturing Eritrean culture and values among nationals in the Diaspora, Mr. Mehari called for integrated effort to that effect.

In the same vein, Eritrean owners of trucks in Saudi Arabia organized in 'White' Association conducted their 17th congress and elected 13 executive members.

At the congress annual activity report was presented.