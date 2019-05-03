South Africa: Hopkins and Ruygrok Brilliantly Handle Absorbing 'Equus'

analysis

This complex psychological play is a stimulating piece of cerebral theatre.

Some people have incredibly intelligent brains that allow them to think amazing thoughts. Others have incredibly warped brains that lead them to commit horrendous acts.

Put the two together and you get Equus, a complex psychological play about a boy who worships horses, is sexually stimulated by them, then blinds them with a metal spike in a night of outrageous frenzy. Deep theatre that questions why people are driven to do what they do, and how trying to dumb everybody down to "normal" risks snuffing out the spark that makes life worth living.

This play by Peter Shaffer is based on a true story, and billed as a two-character conflict around the struggle between mind and body, intellect and emotion, rational modernity and primaeval force.

That's all handled brilliantly by Graham Hopkins as the rumpled and jaded psychiatrist Dr Martin Dysart, and Sven Ruygrok as 17-year-old Alan Strang, the stable boy arrested for blinding six horses. Their therapy sessions form the heart of Equus, where the doctor slowly draws out the boy's thoughts and feelings in rich scenes that blend tension, humour and drama.

Hopkins holds it...