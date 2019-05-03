Zimbabwe: Masvingo Baby Dumping Mum Jailed 30 Months

IN a bizarre case that has set tongues wagging, a 22 year old Mwenezi woman buried her newly born baby in a riverbed, in a bid to conceal an illicit affair she had with a neighbor while her husband was in prison.

Enita Zhou of Village 4 Khayalami, under Chief Maranda in Mwenzi, pleaded guilty to infanticide when she appeared before Magistrate Honest Masiiwa.

Zhou stunned the court when she pleaded for leniency arguing that the child was born out of wedlock and she feared for the worst when her husband who is now due to be released from prison finds out about the child.

However, Magistrate Masiiwa slapped Zhou with 30 months imprisonment but conditionally suspended 10 months of the sentence. Zhou will now serve total of 20 months behind bars.

Prosecutors told the court that on 19 March this year, Zhou delivered a baby boy at Mwenezi Clinic and requested to be discharged early, under the pretext that she wanted to meet up with an uncle who was coming from Masvingo.

It is the State's case that after being discharged from the clinic, Zhou proceeded to Sosonye River where she dug out a hole and buried the newly born baby in the sandy river bed.

After committing the crime she then proceeded to her sister's homestead and lied to her that she had, had a still birth and the corpse of the infant had been cremated by nursing staff at the clinic.

However, the court was told that the sister became suspicious and searched Zhou's bags where she discovered a baby clinic card, which showed that she had a normal delivery. Upon being further quizzed she confessed to burying the newly born alive

The matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.