Nigeria: 178 Reps Endorse Gbajabiamila for Speaker

178 elected lawmakers under various party platforms yesterday endorsed House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) for Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, spokesman of the lawmakers,‎ Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom), described the endorsement as "bipartisan, having found Gbajabiamila worthy of the position of Speaker‎."

Luke said the lawmakers, across party lines, decided to rally round Gbajabiamila since he had the credentials, capacity and leadership skills to reposition the Green Chamber to better perform its legislative roles.

"This forum of elected lawmakers under various party platforms, today decided to endorse Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

"I, Onofiok‎ Luke, is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Akwa Ibom, but we have decided to support Gbajabiamila because he has the credentials, capacity and leadership skills to pilot the affairs of the 9th House of Representatives.

"This is because we need bipartisan approach to solving Nigeria's numerous problems, and Gbajabiamila is the man who will build good relations with the executive while putting the interests of Nigerians first," Luke told reporters.

Recall that the ruling party, APC, recently endorsed Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker in the incoming 9th House.

However, many APC lawmakers have kicked against the endorsement, which according to them, is a breach of the constitutional principle of federal character since the South West already occupies the vice presidency.

As at date, five contenders from the APC, apart from Gbajabiamila, had vowed to remain in the race for speaker despite Gbajabiamila's endorsement.