Nigeria: House Leadership - 178 Reps - Elect Endorse Gbajabiamila

Abuja — 178 Reps-elect of the House of Representatives yesterday rose from an emergency meeting endorsing the Speakership ambition of Femi Gbajabiamila in the 9th Assembly.

Rep Onofiuk Luke (PDP: Akwa Ibom) who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers said that Gbajabiamila has the legislative experience to offer the desired leadership for the lower legislative chamber in the 9th Assembly.

The lawmaker claimed the group comprises both members of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), the PDP and other opposition parties submittedd that the interest of Nigerians would be well catered for under Gbajabiamila leadership.

"We looked through the antecedence, we had to look through the credentials of those who are aspiring to lead the national assembly and we acknowledge the fact that this country today with the challenges that we have that we need a bipartisan approach to solve the problems of Nigeria.

"And the person and the man that has shown that capacity, that has what it takes as reflected in his manifesto to carry the entire party along in resolving and solving the issues of Nigeria , the man who will not mortgage the independence of the legislature, but at the same time will not engage the executive in unnecessary face-off.

" He is a man who would build relationship between the executive and the legislature, between the legislature and the judiciary, a man who would care about the welfare of Nigerians, a man who would place the interest of Nigeria above his personal interest and a man who would place the interest of Nigeria against the interest of the party and we have resolved to affirm from our states and constituencies , we have found Gbajabiamila as the man who has the capacity to lead the 9th House to greater heights. "