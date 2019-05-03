Nigeria: Insecurity Draining Our Resources - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says insecurity is increasingly putting pressure on the resources of the federal government.

He said this in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday at the South East Post-election Peace Conference/Summit organised by the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

He expressed regret that the situation, which his administration fought successfully during the early stages of his government, had appeared insurmountable.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari said since the elections had ended, what Nigeria needed now was healing.

He said he would continue to do what was necessary to ensure peaceful coexistence of the country.

The president asked Nigerians not to despair, saying the situation was not insurmountable and would soon end.

Buhari charged traditional rulers not to relent in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the country.

In their separate remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said the 2019 general elections brought so much rancour.

They called on those defeated in the elections to embrace the winners.