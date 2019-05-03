South Africa: World Press Freedom Day - SA Drops in International Rankings

analysis

Reporters Without Borders has dropped South Africa's ranking three places after confirming 'that press freedom has yet to be consolidated in South Africa'.

Trust in the media, as well as media freedom, is becoming more tenuous every day. American President Donald Trump continues to claim negative press as "fake" and news reporters and editors around the world are still being killed for exposing truths, whether they live in countries with or without media freedom.

In 2019, five journalists have been killed while working. Their names are Ahmed Hussein-Suale Divela, Mohamed Ben Khalifa, Rafael Murúa Manríquez, Leonardo Gabriel Hernández and Lyra McKee. The deaths of another five reporters have yet to be linked to their work.

And closer to home, South Africans this week learnt that journalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who was abducted in Syria in January 2017, is alive. A WhatsApp video sent to NGO Gift of the Givers shows South African-born Mohamed alive, begging for help.

In 2018, 54 journalists were killed, a significant increase from 2017, which saw 47 journalists across the world killed. The last officially reported murder of a journalist in South Africa happened in 2014.

In South Africa, World Press Freedom Day arrives after the country's...