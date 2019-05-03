Sudan: Conflict On Border Areas of North Kordufan Resolved

Um Rawaba — The local security committee of Um Rawaba in North Kordufan state has resolved the issue of the dispute between the mayoralties of Wad al- Hadig and Tebessa of Um Rawaba locality in South Kordufan state.

The event took place in the presence of the locality's executive director, members of the security committee, the legal advisors, the deputy of al- Jawama'a whole emirate Dr. Tariq al-Tayeb Haroun, Prince Ahmed Al-Mansour prince of emirate of whole Tagali, mayor al- Tahir al-Mansour Geely, mayor of Tebessa and a number of figures of the civil administration.

Following an expanded meeting, it was agreed that the agricultural plot number (1) located on the border between the two states to return to the ownership of Sheikh Hammad Ibrahim Sheikh of village of Wad Abu Gaen of South Kordufan State, and plot number (2) to Sheikh Ahmed al- Haj al-Jack the Sheikh of the village of Janqala, while the demarcation of the border between the two states to be the state's responsibility.