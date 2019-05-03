2 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Launches Work At Courts Complex in Dalgo

Dalgo — The Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, launched Thursday work at the Courts Complex in Dalgo Locality in Northern State, in the presence of Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Saouri, and the Judiciary employees

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Justice said that establishment of courts in the states comes with the context of the Judiciary's' strategic programs and policies to enhance work and performance.

He referred to the great role of the judiciary in this exceptional and delicate stage that the country is experiencing in imposing the state authority , rule of law providing justice for all.

The Wali of Northern State has renewed the state's keenness to elevate the values of justice, equality and law, calling for self-restraint, patience and respect of the law, especially in the current exceptional situation in the country.

The Chief Justice, the caretaker Wali of the Northern State and a number of employees at the Judiciary were honored at the end of the celebration

