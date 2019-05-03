Sudan: Hemaidti to Revolutionaries - We Are Standing Alongside You, Our Cause Is One

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has reiterated the TMC support to the youths and their issues.

In an interview with Sky News Arabic Thursday, Lt. Gen. Daglo said ' we are part of them and our cause is the same.

He indicated that the Transitional Military Council has supported the revolution and that its position is unchangeable, stressing that there is no way for retreat, stressing that this position was apparent since the first day of the revolution.

Lt. Gen. Daglo stated that the youths are a genuine partner of the TMC and that it will deal with them with honesty and seriousness , saying that the TMC has come to protect the revolution and not to let the country slide into chaos.

He renewed the keenness to protect the revolution and the revolutionaries, especially that the world has watched the peacefulness of Sudanese revolution, urging the youth to stick to wisdom, patience and to remove misunderstanding in order to reach to facts.