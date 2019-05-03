Sudan: Al-Dastour Party Calls for the Prosecution of Darfur Crimes

Khartoum — Al-Dostour Party has called for holding of fair trials for all those who committed crimes against the people of Darfur in the past period, in addition to working to enable the displaced persons and refugees to return to their homes and to enjoy security and stability.

The Secretary General of the party, Adam Ismail Al-Nur, addressing SUNA Forum Thursday, outlined that the party has a futute vision for Sudan that will be announced in the coming period, adduing that the party also presented to the Transitional Military Council a special vision for the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the legal affairs official of the party, Hawa al-Shennawi, said that justice must be done and all those who committed the crimes should be punished.

The legal expert, Dr. Abdul Nabi, said that that what has been committed in Darfur during the past period was terrible and requires holding of internal and external trials for the crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.