2 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Dastour Party Calls for the Prosecution of Darfur Crimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Al-Dostour Party has called for holding of fair trials for all those who committed crimes against the people of Darfur in the past period, in addition to working to enable the displaced persons and refugees to return to their homes and to enjoy security and stability.

The Secretary General of the party, Adam Ismail Al-Nur, addressing SUNA Forum Thursday, outlined that the party has a futute vision for Sudan that will be announced in the coming period, adduing that the party also presented to the Transitional Military Council a special vision for the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the legal affairs official of the party, Hawa al-Shennawi, said that justice must be done and all those who committed the crimes should be punished.

The legal expert, Dr. Abdul Nabi, said that that what has been committed in Darfur during the past period was terrible and requires holding of internal and external trials for the crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Sudan

Ousted President Al-Bashir to Be Interrogated About 'Financing Terrorism'

Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's ousted president, is to be questioned over "money laundering and financing terrorism." The order… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.