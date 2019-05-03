Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Informed On Native Administration's Mediation Initiative

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, met Thursday at the Republican Palace with a delegation of the native administration in the context of their initiative to bring together the views between the TMC and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change after emergence of differences between them concerning the arrangements for the transitional period.

The chieftains, emirs and sultans of Sudan have informed the TMC Deputy Chairman on their efforts within the initiatives to surpass the controversial issues and to move to the era of safety.

The spokesman of Sudan chieftains, emirs and sultans, Babiker Omer Ibrahim, said that the meeting was intended to achieve agreement between the two sides for leading the country to a new era.

He indicated that they met Wednesday with representatives of the forces for freedom and change who affirmed that they will resume their meetings with the Transitional Military Council until they reach agreement.