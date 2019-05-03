Sudan: Hemaidti - We Are Optimistic Over Mediation of National Dignitaries

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen.Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has renewed the TMC affirmation that it is not greedy for power.

He said in interview with Sky News Arabic Channel Thursday the TMC is determined to hand over power over power to people as soon as possible, adding the TMC opinion is clear in this point.

Lt. Gen. Daglo revealed a mediation between TMC and the freedom and change forces led by national dignitaries, stressing that they are optimistic to reach solutions.

He said tha tthe TMC came to protect the youths and the revolution and aims to forming a civilian government of qualified people that meets aspirations of the Sudanese youths.

Meanwhile, the TMC Deputy Chairman disclosed that contacts between the TMC and the armed movements are going on in a spirit of patriotism, affirming that a comprehensive peace would be reached after formation of the civilian government.