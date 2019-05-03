Sudan: Daglo Meets Delegation of Native Administration in West Kordofan

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, met at the Re[publican Palace Thursday with a delegation of the native administration and civil society organizations in West Kordofan State.

Member of the delegation, Gen. (police), Abdul-Rahman Hassan Omer, said ina press statement that the purpose of meeting was to communicate with the TMC which has sided with the Sudanese people and prevented the country from bloodshed in this important phase of Sudan history.

He added that the aim of the meeting was also to affirm support to the TMC and the freedom and change forces to lead the country to safety through provision of advices and proposals for reaching consensus.

Gen. Omer indicated that the prolonging of the sit in has affected negatively on life of people in the states.

He said that the delegation has called on the forces of declaration of freedom and change to speed up formation of a civilian government with TMC leadership to avert seditions in the country.