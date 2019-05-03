South Africa: Six Hot Buttons - Key Moments in the Election Campaign

analysis

Just five days before the election, the key moments of the campaign are now discernible. Corruption has figured large as have state inefficiency and community protests, which sprung up in a copycat effect.

Election campaigns kicked off almost as soon as 2019 did.

The ANC launched its manifesto early in January and other parties followed - starting a five-month campaign. At the time of writing, two polls put the ANC in the lead at between 58% and 61%, with the DA in second place at between 18% and 20% and the EFF in the third spot with just under 10% of the vote. A poll by the Institute for Race Relations is different. It predicts a drubbing for the ANC and DA and says the EFF will achieve the best growth.

1. Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture

The Zondo commission of inquiry started 2019 with bombshell testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who took the stand for nine days. In that time he made allegations against ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and his son, two Cabinet members, MPs and officials from the party.

He laid out an anatomy of how Bosasa, owned by the ANC-aligned Watson family, paid...