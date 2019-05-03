South Africa: The Shoprite/Wiese Deal - Is There a Plan B?

analysis

It's quite a standoff. The Shoprite board has recommended that its founder and chairman Christo Wiese should be paid R3.3bn for the high-voting shares that were part of his founding stake. Some shareholders don't like it and it will only take 15% of them to jettison the deal. Does Wiese have any other options? There is one obvious one -- he could sell the shares to an outsider. But will he?

It must be hard to be casual about R3.3-billion, but Shoprite founder and chairman Christo Wiese does do a convincing job of it. In an interview with Business Maverick this week, he seemed to take the idea of his great Shoprite payday in his stride. But there was a little sting in the tale.

Wiese remains confident that the Shoprite board's proposal to pay him out R3.3-billion for his high-voting shares will get the support of shareholders.

Wiese owns 305.6-million deferred shares which control 32.2% of Shoprite's voting rights, and they were issued to him in 2000 at a nominal value of 0.1c a share. If Shoprite's proposal is accepted by 75% of shareholders, Wiese's voting power will come down from 42.3% to 17.8%, being 3% more than the...