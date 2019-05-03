2 May 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Joint Operation Basadi Conducted in East London

East London Cluster women were on foot in the CBD today under the operational commander of Captain Hazel Mqala.

The members paraded with the BCMM traffic officers at East London Police Station. All the members were operational ready. The Acting Cluster Commander, Brigadier Kanuka, East London Station Commander, Brigadier Mqotyana and Crime Prevention Head, Colonel Manyisana were present during the parade. "The streets of East London must be clean today and who committed crime must be brought to books" Brigadier Kanuka said.

The members had three vehicle check points at Oxford, Buffalo and Beaconsfield roads Vehicles were stopped and searched and different traffic fines were issued within an hours' time to the total amount if R68 300.

They proceeded by patrolling Southernwood and Oriental Plaza to prevent the Business robberies and robberies in the CBD.

