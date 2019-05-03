3 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Colonel Madhoe Was Credibly Accused of Enabling R61 Million Worth of Corrupt Deals - Eight Years Later, He Is Still At SAPS

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Until Thursday 2 April 2019, Colonel Navin Madhoe had been regularly clocking in at his SAPS office despite being fingered for playing a lead role in enabling about R61m in alleged corrupt deals linked to Zuma-connected KwaZulu-Natal businessman Thoshan Panday, as well as various other senior SAPS officials and prosecutors in the region and beyond.

For more than eight years, since 2011, SAPS Colonel Navin Madhoe ducked and dived the coils of justice. An interdict here, a legal bogging down there, an indifferent leadership to top it all. That way you surf under the radar, keep your head down, keep doing what you are doing.

Until Thursday, that is, when Johan Booysen, former KZN Head of the Hawks, whose persecution and costly legal fightback was sparked, in part, by Madhoe's corrupt relationship with Panday, alerted the Zondo Commission to Madhoe's current circumstances in the SAPS.

In spite of lever-arch files full of evidence, Madhoe, along with Panday, escaped being charged when then newly appointed KZN NPA head, Moipoine Noko, set them free as birds in 2012, withdrawing charges of corruption related to R60-million in fraudulent 2010 procurements.

Not only did Noko refuse to provide a rational explanation for her decision,...

