Algiers — Former General Manager of the National Directorate of Police (DGSN), Major General Abdelghani Hamel appeared on Thursday before the Prosecutor of the Republic at Algiers Sidi M'hamed court, to be questioned in the case of the attempt of smuggling 701 kg of cocaine into the country via Oran Port.

The former police chief last Monday had been questioned by the investigation judge at Tipasa court for cases in related to "illegal activities" and "influence peddling."