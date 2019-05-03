South Africa: Information Sought After Body of Unidentified Woman Was Discovered - Uitenhage

press release

Detectives from the South African Police Service in Uitenhage are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unknown female was discovered at 10:00 today, 2 May 2019, lying in the bushes next to Ross Gradwell Street, Uitenhage. A community member discovered the body and notified Uitenhage SAPS. The unknown female had multiple scratch marks on her body and it alleged that she was dragged through the bushes. The cause of death will only be determined after the post mortem was conducted. The motive for the murder is also not yet known and being investigated.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the murder or anyone who might be searching for a missing relative are requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.