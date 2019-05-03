Zimbabwe: Japan Pledges Support

Japan will continue supporting Zimbabwe in areas of technology, and infrastructural development, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Toshiyuki Iwado has said.

Speaking during an event to mark the enthronement of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Iwado said; "It is much applaudable for the Japanese to celebrate the throne of the 126th Emperor of Japan. We will continue engaging with Zimbabwe in areas of technology in order to attain Vision 2030,"

"The enthronement of his majesty Emperor Prince Naruhito is a symbol of the state and the unity of people of Japan which will result in enduring to assist the World Scout Movement and the Red Cross Society.

"The emperor will also work to promote friendship with other countries by receiving state guests from other nations," he said.