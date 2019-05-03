Sudan: TMC Renews Its Commitment to Steps of Dialogue

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has renewed its commitment to the steps of dialogue and negotiation that are continuing with the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

The TMC announced in a press release Thursday that it received of the constitutional document on the institutions and arrangements for the transitional period of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which will push forward the dialogue, stressing that the council will study document and will then esspond to it.