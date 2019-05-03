Sudan: Freedom and Change Forces - We Are Waiting for TMC Response

Khartoum — The Forces of freedom and Change handed over Thursday their integrated vision on the structures of the transitional period and are waiting for response the Transitional Military Council (TMC), said a leading figure of the forces of freedom and change.

Satti Al-Haj said at a press conference of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Thursday that the TMC recognizes the vision, but did not specify a date to respond, indicating that the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Military Council are negotiating to transfer power to the people.

He said that the armed movements are part of the Forces of Freedom and Change and also part of the movement of peaceful resistance that led to this change, said Khalid Omar, said Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party and a leading figure in the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The Forces of Freedom and Change explained that the document presented to the TMC was not a transitional constitution, but part of it to govern the transitional period of four years, stressing that the country is moving from totalitarian rule to the era of democratic institutions.