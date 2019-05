Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamad Hamdan Daglo, has pledged to try and hold accountable all the prominent figures of the former regime who have committed crimes against the Sudanese people.

interviewed by Sky News Arabia TV, Lt. Gen. Daglo stressed that the TMC will open dossiers related to corruption of figures of the former regime, indicating that these files will be revealed shortly.