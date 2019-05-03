Sudan: Attorney General Orders Referring Number of Files to Prosecution for Combating Corruption

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Al-Walid Sid-Ahmed, has ordered referral of the case files of GIAD Company for Mining, Al-Amir Factory for Motorcycles Manufacturing and Assembling to Prosecution for Combating Corruption and Financial Investigation for carrying out investigation.

He also ordered referring the case of the Director of the Executive Office of the Secretary General of the National Fund for Students Welfare and the case of the Public Transport Company to the Prosecution for Combating Corruption and Financial Investigation for carrying out the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General met in his office Thursday with the heads of sectors of Omdurman, Khartoum and Khartoum North Prosecutions and got informed on progress of the inquiry in the death cases that happened in the recent events as of December 19th, 2018, and gave a directive for speeding up the investigation and completing the procedures.