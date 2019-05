Khartoum, Maty 2 (SUNA) - The Attorney General, Alwalid Sid-Ahmed Mahmoud, Thursday gave a directives for interrogating the former President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir in the criminal case 40/2019 under Articles 6/1 of the Foreign Exchange Act and article 15 of the Money Laundering and terrorism funding.

The Attorney General referred the file of foreign loans to the Prosecution for Combating Corruption and financial investigations to carry out the required investigations.