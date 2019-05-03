Sudan: Attorney General Orders Opening of Criminal Cases

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Al-Walid Sid-Ahmed Mahmoud, has directed the Public Money Prosecution to open criminal cases in the violations included in the report of the General Auditor under the direct supervision of the Chairman of the Public Money Prosecution.

He also gave a directive for referring the criminal case, registered under article 130 of the Criminal Law in Kassala State's Prosecution, on the death of the teacher Ahmed Al-Khair, to Central Khartoum Prosecution after lifting the immunity from the accused elements of the Security and Intelligence Service.

He gave a directive to carry out the investigation in this case as soon as possible.

The Attorney General further gave a directive to investigate in the suspected dealing there conducted by leading officials of the former regime.

The files of these suspected dealings were referred to the Prosecutions of Unlawful and Suspected Gain and the Combat of Corruption and Financial Investigation.