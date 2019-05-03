Sudan: TMC Gets Acquainted With Democratic Unionist Party's Vision

Khartoum — Lt. Gen (Pilot) Salaheldeen Abdul-Khalig, the Head of the Social and Professional Committee of Transitional Military Council (TMC) has acquainted of Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) vision.

The vision was presented to the council by the leading member of the party, Siddig Zainal-Abidin Al-Hindi.

Following the meeting with Lt Gen Abdul-Khalig, the DUP leading member Al-Hindi told reporters in a press s conference held Thursday at the Republican Palace that the DUP is a part of the political movement in the country.

Al-Hindi appreciated the pivotal role played by Armed Forces in the political change process that has taken place in the country. He assured the importance an appointed a parliament of 250 to 300 seats.

He said that his party proposes that political parties, involved in the former regime, should not participate in the upcoming government. Al-Hind called for reducing the number of political parties to a number not exceeding 120 parties.

Moreover, he maintained the importance of opening chances for youths to get involved in the government and the parliament.