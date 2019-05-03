Ghana: Dogboe Leaves for Arizona... for Navarrete Rematch

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe yesterday left Accra for the Arizona State Convention Center in the United States where he attempts to wrestle the title from the champion, Emanuel Navarrete in their rematch on May 11.

Dogboe lost the title in his second defence against the Mexican warrior he has vowed to devour in four rounds to prove his critics wrong.

He was accompanied by his father and trainer, Paul Dogboe, who told the Times Sports before departure that Isaac was set to cause a big sensation on May 11.

Ahead of the big clash, Navarrete has predicted a stoppage of the 'Royal Storm', an opponent he defeated in 12 rounds with a convincing unanimous decision victory.

In one of the interviews he granted, Navarrete minced no words about what he expects from Dogboe in the rematch, saying, 'I know he will come at me with his heavy shots but I have prepared well to stop him.'

"I am ready to show the world that our first fight was no accident," Navarrete said. "I am the better fighter, and I will show that again. Dogboe made a mistake in taking this rematch."

But Isaac described this as a fluke in his press conference before departure, also saying that 'Navarrete had me in my weaker moments. He would not have it the same this time because I have regained my stamina and I am in a terrific shape.'

This was confirmed by Paul yesterday when he spoke to the Times Sports.

"We are ready for this big fight. Isaac is in a very good mood and can't wait for the very first bell. Navarrete was right with his prediction that we will be coming at him. We will attack him from the first round."

"Our aim is to attack him; unsettle him and dominate him before finishing him and take our title back to Ghana. The title belongs to us and we are going all out for it."

Despite winning 20 consecutive fights, Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) gained worldwide recognition with the manner of his win against the former Ghanaian champion.

Isaac and Paul will be joined by the Legal and International Relations Officer of the Rising Stars Africa Promotions (RSAP), Ellis Quashigah, members of the RSAP and a few fans.