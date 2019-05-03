Ghana Gas to Expand Operations At Atuabo

Atuabo — Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has revealed its readiness to expand operations at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and produce about 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to about 220 mmscfd by 2024.

"As a company we are internally discussing all scenarios and when we are ready, we will announce details to the people of Ghana," the General Manager in charge of Operations at the GPP, Mr Robert Lartery, disclosed this during a visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy to Atuabo, on Monday.

Already, he added that, Ghana Gas, as part of the expansion programmes, had extended pipelines to the Prestea enclave which would also reach Kumasi to feed into Ghana's industrialisation plans, satisfy the domestic gas market and also boost power generation in the country.

"Currently in the Prestea enclave Ghana Gas is undertaking a massive infrastructure expansion and by June this year, another private company can be ready for off-takes of reliable supply of gas, as we look forward for the expansion of the gas processing plant." Mr Lartey stressed.

Future expansion programmes, he indicated, would also explore the Takoradi-Tema route.

The GPP plant, he explained, receive 150 mmscfpd of raw gas from offshore oil fields for production processes, assuring that "safety and security are paramount in our operations."

Communities in Ghana Gas operational areas were regularly given training and education on how to secure and maintain the integrity of the GPP operations, he said.

Again, Mr Lartey mentioned that Ghanaian engineers had effectively taken over operations from expatriates and were poised to deliver quality work to industry.

He told the Parliamentarians that the Ghana Gas began operations in November 2014 with commercial operations coming on stream on April 1, 2015, and since then the company had laid a good foundation for industry and gas business with the desire to supply affordable and reliable products all times.

The GM at the GPP announced that Wang Kang and Tywford, a ceramic company in the Free Zone Enclave at Eshiem in the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis and other companies were taking delivery of lean gas for their operations from the Aboadze enclave.

Mr Lartey expressed his appreciation to the parliamentary select committee and the supports they showed during the visit.

The Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Mines and Energy, Mr George Mireku-Duker, said Parliament had an oversight responsibility in operations of institutions including visits to those in the energy sector to ensure smooth operations and transparency.

He said the committee was also keen to monitor the reverse flow processes at the Aboadze Metering and Regulation Station, adding "we will support Ghana Gas in its operations because gas is important for the economy."

The Ranking Member, Adam Mutawakilu, was excited about the records and performance of Ghana Gas, the infrastructure, safety and environmental records and also the ingenuity and experience of the Ghanaian engineers staff, stating that Parliament would support the company in its quest to expand its operations.

PIC General Manger of Ghana Gas Robert Lartey in safety gear) briefing the parliamentary select committee on Mines and Energy at Gas Processing Plant (GPP).On his right are the Senior Manger Government Relations, Miss Augustina Osei, Vice Chairman of the committee, George Mireku-Duker, John Jinapor Freda Prempeh, (standing) Ranking Member, Adam Mutawakilu, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah On his left is Ernest Owusu-Bempah Head of Communications, Ghana Gas Company