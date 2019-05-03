Ghana: Mesti Holds One-Day Creativity, Innovation Workshop

A one-day creativity and innovation workshop targeted at institutional heads and the start-up ecosystem, was held yesterday in Accra.

It provides real and practical tools that would enhance the innovation and creativity drive of Ghanaian innovation and technology start-ups.

The workshop themed, 'Israel-Ghana Innovation Ecosystems-How do we stimulate a strong innovation subculture in an emerging economy?' was organised by the Embassy of Israel in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI).

It was held in celebration of the World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID).

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister for MESTI, speaking at the workshop said creativity and innovation were essential for the development of the country.

He said that the ministry planned to initiate a strategic plan to enhance and promote tech start-ups in the country.

Mr Oliver Boachie, Special Advisor to the Minister (MESTI), speaking at the workshop said, in promoting innovation and technology in Ghana, the strategic plan MESTI had developed would boost Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the country.

He said the ministry planned to launch the Ghana Innovation and Research Commercialisation Centre (GIRC) which would strengthen the innovation eco-system in Ghana as well as commercialise research and innovation.

Mr Boachie noted that the centre would establish strategic technology centres (STCS) around the country to provide training and capacity building for start-ups and entrepreneurs on the role of creativity and innovation in Ghana.

He said: "The ministry plans to engage with government, research institutions, academia and the private sector to provide areas where the STCS can be placed to ensure that the human resource in those areas could be harnessed and developed."

The workshop led by Mr Oren Simanian, an Israeli entrepreneur, innovator and sports tech leader, said Ghana should create start-up communities to nurture start-ups and assist them in their growth.

He said Israel which was full of start-up communities used innovation, creativity and technology to develop each sector of the economy.

Mr Simenian explained that the start-up communities can be agriculture based, cyber security based or manufacturing based where these start-up communities find creative ways to improve upon each sector through the use of technology.

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Madam Shani Cooper, in her remarks said Ghana stands to benefit from Israel's innovative, entrepreneurial drive and achievements which could help grow the innovative eco-system in Ghana.

She hoped that all participants at the workshop would work in collaboration with the government to boost innovation and creativity in the country.