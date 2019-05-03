Ghana: Anloga Dev Association to Raise Gh₵500,000 for Clinic Re-Construction

The Anloga Development Association (ADA) is to raise about GH₵500,000 to undertake the second phase of the Anloga Clinic re-construction project.

The group, made up of citizens of Anloga in the Volta Region, had already completed the fencing of the clinic under the first phase of its development agenda for the area.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado, as part of his contribution to the development of the area, renovated a three-bedroom flat to serve as a doctor's resident for the clinic.

The association gave the assurance at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Anloga, on Saturday, following a request by the Physician Assistant of the clinic, George Nyasembi, to philanthropists to support the health facility improve its services to the people.

According to him, the maternity and children's blocks were in a deplorable state, and needed urgent rehabilitation, to attract more health professionals.

Mr Nyansembi stated that the clinic had no nurse's waiting room, thereby affecting the effective operation of nurses, particularly during the night.

He urged for the completion of the abandoned theatre block and the reroofing of the nurse's block that was badly leaking.

Mr Nyansembi said "the occupants of the bungalows keep awake anytime it rains, a situation not conducive for health work".

The male and female wards that have been abandoned, he said should be renovated, to enable the facility admit patients, who report with major complications instead of referring them to other health facilities.

The group inspected the constructed wall and doctors's flat, and promised to raise the amount from residents within and outside the country to undertake the project.

The President of the association, Mr Carl Banini, said the gate and security post would be completed within two weeks, and the nurse's waiting room renovated and fitted with an air condition.

Mr Basnini commended the members of the group, including those in the Diaspora for contributing to the development of the clinic, particularly the contribution of the fence hall around the facility.

A member of the group, Dr Prosper Gbekor, urged for more collaboration and commitment, to enable them raise the amount within the shortest possible time for the development of the area.

He charged the residents of Anlo to support the group undertake development projects, improve tourist sites, build multipurpose learning centres and engage the youth in productive ventures.

Professor Yao Kwawukume, another member of the group, said the area was endowed with much potential that needed to be developed.

He urged the people to adopt the culture of savings in order to improve their businesses.

Prof Kwawukume asked the old students of the various schools to support their alma mata.

He assured of his commitment to modernise the clinic, to enable it offer a 24-hour service, attract a qualified doctor.

The Dufia of Anloga, Togbui Zewn IV, commended the group for the support, and urged all citizens to support the development of the area.

The members of the association in the United States presented $1000, while philanthropist Joseph Agbeko Kpogo also presented six sola lamps to the clinic.