Ghana: ATU Begins Drone Technology ﻿programme

All is set for the roll out a drone technology programme by the Accra Technical University (ATU) as part of other courses to prepare students to compete effectively in the changing world of work.

The course which basically involves understanding the dynamics and operation of drones to address the worlds emerging challenges is expected to commence by end of this month (May).

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Edmund Ameko "a training centre for the programme is ready and we will begin enrolling students on it. We are collaborating with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to train students and create opportunities for skills development through the technology."

Prof. Ameko was speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary celebrations of ATU on Tuesday on the theme; "70years of innovative education, a path towards excellence."

The year-long celebration, to highlight the many phases the school had undergone till its present state, would be marked with activities including public lectures, exhibitions, clean up and health walks, sports festivals, award events among others.

Acknowledging that the "future of work won't be about degrees any more but about job skills," Prof Ameko noted that the university, moving forward, would focus on six strategic areas to prepare students for the world of work.

He mentioned interventions including entrepreneurship development, impactful research and technology transfer, building partnerships, improved infrastructure and sustainable funding as areas the school will pay attention to, to gain recognition "as a technical University of excellence."

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah in launching the anniversary said government was keen on leveraging on technical and vocational education to improve the lives of the citizenry and bring about true development.

He was thus convinced that a five year roadmap on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the realignment of technical and vocational institutions to the Ministry of Education among other initiatives would ensure the country produced highly skilled human resource for socio-economic growth.

Prof. Yankah in congratulating ATU for attaining "seven meaningful decades of imparting technical education" urged the University to continue on the trajectory of blaizing the trail in TVET to add on to gains made.

"The University has come a long way but there is still more room for improvement in providing relevant, high-quality development of the competencies and skills of our youth.

Have the assurance that the government will continue to invest to improve the quality of technical universities and TVET programmes and training as a whole," he promised.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Ralph Kingston Asabere reminisced the humble beginnings of the University from "a bungalow with 15 students to now having 13,381 students on two campuses at Kinbu in the Central Business District and Mpehuasem in the Ga West Municipal Area."

He commended the renewed emphasis being placed on TVET education in the country on recent times describing it as the way to go to build a Ghana beyond aid.