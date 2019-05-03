Kenya/Uganda: Baraza - Kasumba Ripe for Uganda Cranes Duty

Sofapaka coach John Baraza believes Ugandan marksman Umar Kasumba should be called up to the Uganda Cranes squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

Kasumba has netted 15 goals in the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League (SPL), same as Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng and Kakamega Homeboyz's talisman Allan Wanga after 27 rounds.

"What do you want from a striker as a national team coach?" Baraza quipped. "One who is scoring goal, which Umaru is doing efficiently."

Baraza believes the 24-year-old, who joined Batoto ba Mungu in June 2017, is very important if his charges are to maintain their charge for the title.

"He has been here for three seasons and has been scoring, he is somebody they should also consider because he is delivering," said Baraza.

"I hope the Ugandan national team coaches will summon him for the upcoming assignments, it will motivate him as a player and he will feel recognised back home for his exploits in a foreign land. I've been there before, it's never easy to be consistent in a foreign country and for sure he deserves a call up," added Baraza.

"As a Muslim, I always believe that you achieve what belongs to you. I am confident to bag the golden boot this season. This is not my first time to be in this race hence I am not under pressure," Kasumba said.

"I am happy to be at 15 goals now but I need to meet my target of 20 goals so I have to continue working hard," added Kasumba, who was the runners up top scorer while at Uganda Police in the 2014/15 season.

"Given a chance in the national team, I am ready to grab it. I don't mind whether it's for the Afcon duty or Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup as long as it's a national team call up," added the lanky forward.

Uganda were pooled in Group "A" of the upcoming Afcon alongside hosts Egypt, Zimbabwe and DR Congo.