3 May 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Commiserates With Melaye Over Mother's Death

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with his colleague and friend, Senator Dino Melaye, over the passing of his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

Melaye, representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, had taken to his twitter handle @dino_melaye to announce the passing of his mother.

He wrote: "With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye's announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother, Deconess Comfort Melaye. We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M."

In a condolence message also on twitter, Saraki commiserated with the senator and other members of his family over the death of their mother.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

"My heartfelt prayers and sincere condolences go out to Senator Dino Melaye and his entire family over the passing of their beloved mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

"I pray that the Almighty grants her eternal rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear this significant loss," he said. (NAN)

