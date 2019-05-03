3 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: My Big Fat Gupta Wedding - the Movie

analysis By Amabhungane

A YouTube video reveals the extravagance of the self-exiled Gupta family's latest wedding, in the United Arab Emirates.

A YouTube clip rivalling a high-end Bollywood music video gives a first peek into the lavish five-day Gupta wedding staged in February at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace, one of the world's most luxurious hotels.

AmaBhungane earlier revealed details of the event, estimated to cost R100-million.

The wedding was slated as a double feature, with Rajesh "Tony" Gupta's daughter Shubhangi Singhala marrying Chetan Jain and Atul Gupta's son Srikant Singhala tying the knot with Akhya Bansal. The YouTube clip features only Shubangi and Chetan's nuptials.

New Delhi-based Isha Films produced the four-minute "teaser" video, titled: Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi | Big Fat Indian wedding in Emirates Palace.

Screenshot/Youtube Isha films Video title: Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi | Big Fat Indian wedding in Emirates Palace

Describing the nuptials, the company says on its YouTube page: "Isha Films reaches the magnificent Abu Dhabi with Chetan & Shubhangi... Come witness the grandeur with us as the beautiful couple takes vows for an everlasting bond with the...

