Nigeria: #WorldPressFreedom19 - Politicians, Journalists, Others Discuss Press Freedom

Journalists, politicians, and other key stakeholders will discuss press freedom in Nigeria at a two-day event that starts today.

The event is organised by the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ). It is in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day held annually on May 3 worldwide.

The event is to help explore workable solutions to problems plaguing the Nigerian media space.

PTCIJ is organising the event in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme of the British Council.

The World Press Freedom Day seeks to inform the global community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.

According to the organisers, the event will bring key stakeholders together to analyse existing laws that deter the media from holding government accountable.

Some guest speakers at the event include the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; senior lawyer, Femi Falana; a journalism professor at the Lagos State University, Lai Oso, among others.

There will be four panel discussions on different press freedom-related topics.

9:40 am

The host of the event, Adenike Aloba, welcomes guests and participants.

She introduces the head of European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, the chief executive of The Cable News, Simon Kolawole, and the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi.

9:55 am

Danladi Plang, the National Programme Manager of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme, says time is right to emphasis the importance of press freedom in a time when crimes against the media persist.

According to him, RoLAC will continue to support initiatives that is aimed at ensuring the freedom of the press.

The director of Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, in his welcome remarks thanked the Ambassador of European Union, Ketil Karlsen. He also appreciated the robust role of all stakeholders towards free press.

Mr Dapo Olorunyomi giving his welcome remarks at the PTCIJ Premium Times WORLD FREEDOM DAY

He thanked the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who would be represented by Shehu Sani; and the speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, for honouring their invitation.

9:59 am

Ambassador Karlsen says the World Press Freedom is the quality of democratic process as linked to freedom of expression.

He says there is no democracy without a free press.

Mr Karlsen reaffirmed the EU's determination to ensure a free press in Nigeria and beyond her borders.

He says the EU will continue to support journalists and writers politically and financially.

The ambassador explained that the Freedom of Information Act has generated many hopes within and outside Nigeria. He hoped for a full implementation of the law.

He further encouraged investigative journalism and journalists as he said it can help fight against corruption in a country and "keeps political leaders on their toes."

Senate Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, is representing the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He expressed worry at Nigeria's recent position in the World Press Freedom ranking which he said is due to continuous detention of journalists in the past one year.

The lawmaker called for a free and pluralistic media.

"It is only then that we can say we are practicing true democracy. It won't be easy but is not impossible," he said.

Making reference to the detention of PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, which he described as unlawful, he said the Senate is taking several steps to ensure a free press in the country.

Mr Ogundipe was arrested and detained in August 2018 for refusing to disclose his source to a story he did. He was also accused of stealing secret documents.

One of such steps, he said, is the live-streaming and live-tweeting of plenary sessions on different social media platforms.

Me Aduda said the Senate is always available to work with the media.

Dupe Atoki says harassment, detention and stigmatisation of journalists are violations of the freedom of expression law.

She says public officials who feel offended by reports should instead take legal action.

According to Ms Atoki, a trend is emerging in Africa where countries are decriminalising press laws.

She says when press freedom is criminalised, "you are not only violating the right of the journalists or editors, you are also violating the right of citizens to receive vital information."

Ms Atoki made some recommendations:

She said anti-press laws should be repealed.

She urged the ninth assembly to pass laws that decriminalise press freedom.

She called on government agencies to comply with Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and called for intensive training and retraining of journalists.

At 11: 42

A documentary "4th Republic" is playing.

It highlights media and violence. It shows how some journalists encountered harassment and violence during the last election.

The documentary also shows a corp member narrating her ordeal in the line of duty during the last election 11:49 am Mr Olorunyomi acknowledges the presence of security personnel

11:52 am Stephanie Adams, a Project Officer at PTCIJ, presents Press Attack Tracker - a PTCIJ innovation.

In her remarks, she said there were 93 attacks on journalists between 2015-2018.

These attacks include the detention of James Abri and Samuel Ogundipe, a photo-journalist shot in Bayelsa, the raid by the Nigerian Army on Daily Trust premises, and the BBC reporter that was slapped by a politician in Lagos, among others.

Group photograph at Premium Times centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) Press freedom in Nigeria.

Ms Stephanie explained that Press Attack Tracker tracks attacks on journalists in Nigeria.

She said it shows the form of attack and gender of the victim. It tracks murder, torture, vandalism, among others.

"It is the first platform of its kind in Nigeria," she said.

She urged everyone to visit pressattack.ng for more information.