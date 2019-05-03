South Africa: KZN Sanitary Campaign to Restore Dignity

Women from indigent communities in KwaZulu-Natal are set to have their dignity restored by the provision of sanitary pads.

This morning, the Department of Women is set to launch the provincial Sanitary Dignity Programme in Umlazi. The programme aims to ensure that no girl misses school due to not having sanitary dignity products to manage a natural biological process.

This launch in KZN is of particular importance due to the high levels of poverty experienced in a large number of rural communities. This places girls at risk of missing school regularly due to them being unable to manage their menstrual cycle hygienically.

Government is committed to ensuring young girls remain in school and access to sanitary dignity products is universal. As such, it announced a zero-tax rating on sanitary products, which took effect from 01 April 2019.

KwaZulu-Natal has been allocated an amount of R27 million to rollout sanitary towels in the 2019/2020 financial year.