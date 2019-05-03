South Africa: In the Home Stretch, Cyril Ramaphosa Moves to Assert His Authority in Call for Party Unity

analysis

At a gala event at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged ANC leaders and members to unite. He also tried to convince those in doubt that this was a new ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa remarked that it was the first time the ANC had held an event like the one on Thursday night, where a number of highly qualified professionals and leaders in their field stood up to endorse the ANC in a flashy showbiz-like event. Some, like the woman pilot, the 19-year-old farmer, the scientist, the surgeon, the lesbian - all of them black - declared that they are who they are because of the ANC. There was even a T-shirt for sale outside saying this.

There were also the endorsements, of the ANC as much as of Ramaphosa himself. Both former civil servant and education activist Mary Metcalfe and Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu said that they have confidence that Ramaphosa was the man to deal with corruption, as he had already started to do so. Ramaphosa used his 40-minute off-the-cuff speech to try to convince those who were doubting his abilities and his power in the party.

