Government has welcomed the new 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, saying it will further strengthen media diversity in the country.

The channel was unveiled on MultiChoice's DStv satellite pay-tv platform on Thursday. It is accessible on DStv channel 405.

Government says the growing number of 24-hour news channels in the country will further shape public discourse on pertinent matters affecting the country. It went on to wish the channel all of the best in its endeavours.