South Africa: Police Confiscate Counterfeit Goods Worth R28.7 Million and Arrest One Hundred and Forty Two Wanted Suspects in Sedibeng and Johannesburg Districts As "Operation O Kae Molao" Continues

press release

Teams of law enforcement agencies under the command of the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela accompanied by the MEC for Community Safety, Ms Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane continue to clean up the streets of Gauteng during the raiding of wanted suspects as early 04:00 on Thursday 02 May 2019, in ensuring that wanted suspects are arrested.

Roadblocks were conducted in Kensington and Cleveland, stop-and-search were conducted on roads in and around the area of Denver Hostel.

The multidisciplinary operation led to the arrest of one hundred and forty two (142) wanted suspects.

The operations focused mostly on the suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as rape, robbery, hijackings, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs and murder.

The detectives in Sedibeng District arrested twenty one (21) suspects who were wanted for various crimes during the raiding of the wanted suspects, meanwhile four motor vehicles were impounded in Cleveland during the road blocks, nine suspects were arrested and four unlicensed firearms were recovered.

The detectives in Johannesburg District arrested one hundred and eleven (111) suspects for crimes such as rape, assault, murder, robbery, hijackings and possession of unlicensed firearms.

During the operations in Johannesburg CBD counterfeit goods worth 28.7 Million rand were confiscated.

One hundred and forty two (142) suspects arrested will appear in Magistrate Courts at Sedibeng and Johannesburg soon