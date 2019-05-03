Kenya: Who Will Make the Kenyan Marathon Team to Doha?

Kenya marathon team for the 2019 World Athletics Championships will be selected next week Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei has said

The biennial athletics showpiece event will be held in September and October in Doha, Qatar

Tuwei told Nation Sport that the team will be named early so that they can start early preparations for the race that will for the first time in the championships history start at midnight.

"The first marathon season has come to an end and we will be using the races of that season to select a strong team," said Tuwei.

The AK president also said that the team that will be selected will thereafter head to residential camp.

"Doha is very hot and the selected team will have to train in hot conditions as one way of adapting," added Tuwei.

Meanwhile, Berlin Marathon runner-up Amos Kipruto will be the man to watch in the Prague Marathon this Sunday.

Kipruto who has been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County pulled out of the Tokyo Marathon after picking up an injury in training.

"I'm fully healed and my preparations for the Prague Marathon has been good," said Kipruto.

The athlete also said that the line-up looks competitive but he believes he has what it takes to clinch a podium place. "Now days marathon races are competitive and I have been working extra hard because this is my career and I want to develop so that I can be among those counted as the great athletes of the season," said Kipruto, who is in the 2 Running Club stable.

Last year he finished third and second in the Tokyo Marathon and Berlin Marathon respectively.

He is happy that he was part of the elite runners in the Berlin Marathon last year when history was made by Eliud Kipchoge when he broke the world record timing 2:01:39.

"When I ran with Kipchoge in Berlin, he inspired me so much especially after he broke the world record and I finished second behind him," added the athlete.

Kipruto emerged the winner in Rome Marathon in 2016 which was his debut before finishing in 12th position in the Amsterdam Marathon, where he clocked 2:09:06 the same year.

In 2017, Kipruto won the Seoul Marathon in 2:05:54, before finishing fifth in the Amsterdam Marathon in 2:05:43.

He will race against Solomon Yego (BP 2:06:24), Peter Some (2:05:38), Paul Maina (2:08:49) and Bernard Kipyego (2:06:19).