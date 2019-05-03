Kenya: Hungry Kabras Keep Eyes on Season Double

Ambitious Kabras Sugar face off with seasoned Kenya Harlequin in the Enterprise Cup semi-final at Rugby Football Union of East Africa Ground in Nairobi Saturday fuelled by the desire to win a season double.

The sugar millers, who landed in Nairobi on Thursday, are gunning for their maiden Enterprise Cup title even as they eye this season's Kenya Cup that they have won only once before in 2016.

The other Enterprise Cup semi-final match will be between defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank and Impala Saracens that will be played at the Impala Sports Club in Nairobi also Saturday.

On Thursday, Kabras coach Henley Du Plessiss told Nation Sport that all his players were in top form and hungry for double glory as they take on one of Kenya's most successful rugby clubs.

"I respect our opponents very much as they have good, experienced players. Their coach Charles Cardovillis is a former tactician of Kabras who, therefore, understands my players very well making it easy for him to come up with a strategy of defeating us," said Plessis.

Du Plessis said he will work on the same game plan that saw them defeat Quins 32-22 in their Kenya Cup regular season match this season.

Kabras cruised to the semi-finals of Enterprise Cup after defeating Nondescripts 22-11 in the quarter-finals in Kakamega.

Plessis warned Harlequins that they will be going for nothing short of victory.

"We have had a good rest. Players have trained enough for the match. I therefore expect good results from them," said the South African coach, who took over the team from Cardovillis in October 2018.

"I have put much emphasis on conditioning. This gives players the dynamism to carry the ball while running at high speed. I have also worked on the element of tactical manoeuvrability," he said.

Du Plessis said he would depend on experienced players in the team like flanker Dan Sikuta, Ugandan Phillip Wokorach (full back), Hillary Mwajilwa (prop) and Asman Mugerwa (prop).

The South African singled out foreign players from his home country Johannes Claude (forward) and Logan Basson (fly half), Ugandan Philip Wokorach and also Fijian Jone Kubu (back row) as key to his title ambitions.