Mauritius: Chairman of Mexa Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

press release

The Chairman of the Mauritius Export Association (MEXA), Mr Patrice Robert, paid a courtesy call, yesterday, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Robert expressed satisfaction regarding the fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Jugnauth whereby both parties dwelt on challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing, namely, high competition from Bangladesh and India. MEXA's sense of entrepreneurship and innovation were also at the fore of discussions.

He also spoke of the strong collaboration between Government and the MEXA pertaining to measures put in place for the economic development of Mauritius. Speaking about opportunities, the Chairman of MEXA said that Government strongly believes in the manufacturing sector and is determined to explore existing opportunities for economic growth, prosperity and inclusion.

The Mauritius Export Association (MEXA)

Founded in 1976, the MEXA is the sole private association in Mauritius regrouping the export companies. MEXA was called to restructure itself in 2007 with the objective to fully represent the export sector of Mauritius and has evolved significantly since then. New sectors of export have emerged, namely Seafood, Agro Industries, Jewellery, Gems & Watches, and Chemical products, among others.

MEXA aims to promote and defend the interests of the export community of Mauritius at national, regional and international level and consists of a wide diversification in terms of markets, including trade with Canada, Australia, Japan, the African countries.

Mr Robert was appointed as MEXA'S chairman following its 13th Annual General Meeting. He presently leads the commercial, engineering, logistics, marine, retail and seafood clusters of the IBL Group.