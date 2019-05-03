Namibia: Netball Namibia Postpone Pent Series

THE annual Debmarine Namibia Netball Pent Series has been deferred indefinitely, Netball Namibia announced on Thursday.

The postponement is to allow the newly appointed technical team, headed by coach Julene Meyer, sufficient preparation time.

Meyer, along with assistants Antoinette Wentworth and Sunette Burden, was appointed in April in place of Manuel Tjivera, whose contract expired in December 2018.

The search for the Desert Jewels' new technical team took longer than expected as the federation had to head-hunt for the replacements, NN public relations officer Conny Samaria said.

"It will be unfair to expect the new coaching team to carry the same stream of success as Manuel [Tjivera] in such a short period of time, particularly in reference to the Desert Jewels being the defending champs of this cup. Therefore, it is best to postpone the event to allow the coaches to prepare the team well," said Samaria.

Furthermore, hosting the Pent series after the Netball World Cup taking place in July will allow Namibia to be in a position to get maximum ranking points, should invited countries Malawi and Zimbabwe fare well at the global tournament.

Additionally, Samaria said postponing the Pent series to a date closer to the Africa Championships, slated for October, will make the four-team competition a preparatory event for the continental tournament.

"Netball Namibia is also in the process of sorting out the venue of the Pent series. There was a call by the minister of sports [Erastus Uutoni] that we should take the game to the people, as the venue where we host the event, the Patrick Iyambo Police Training Courts [in Olympia, Windhoek] is too far," Samaria explained.

"With a lack of international standard facilities in the country, the federation is forced to host the games at Patrick Iyambo, which is the only venue of international standard available," he continued.

"It is our hope that with the support of the directorate of sport and possible sponsorships from other entities, we will be able to build an international standard court at the Katutura Youth Complex - pending the finalisation of an MoU between the directorate of sport and Netball Namibia."