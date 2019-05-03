Namibia: Authorities Intercept Timber Cargo At Walvis

SIX trucks, each carrying about 35 tonnes of timber, were stopped by Namibian customs officials and forestry inspectors this week.

The trucks were reportedly from an Angolan village, and were en route to a Chinese business at Walvis Bay. The authorities, however, suspect that the logs were in fact transported from northern Namibia, where they were harvested illegally.

Five of the trucks have been parked outside the Kuisebmond Stadium since Tuesday, while a sixth truck which had allegedly broken down was at another location at the harbour town.

The truck drivers, all of them Namibians, have been forced to stay in their vehicles since Tuesday. They told this newspaper yesterday that they loaded the timber at Katava village in Angola near the Katwitwi border post in the Kavango region, from where they drove together to Walvis Bay.

Their client, said to be a Chinese businessman based at Rundu, organised for them to load the timber in Angola, and to bring it to the coast to be exported.

"They (customs officials and forestry inspectors) stopped us, and said they are 100% sure the wood is not from Angola, but from Namibia. Why would someone cut wood in Namibia, take it to Angola, and then bring it into Namibia again?" the drivers, who did not wish to be named, asked.

They added that they did not know what type of timber they were transporting, except that it was "not mukala wood" from the DRC.

"All we were told by the owner was that it is timber," they said, adding that the logs were very heavy, and that the authorities suggested it could be rosewood.

The workers were requested to supply documents and permits to the authorities to prove that the cargo was legitimate.

"We will not stay here for long. If they still want to keep the trucks here, we will leave them and go home. We just want to do our work," they stated.

Forestry director Joseph Hailwa confirmed that the trucks were stopped to be inspected and to ensure that the permits were valid. He reiterated that all permits to transport timber obtained in Namibia had been suspended since 1 April - unless it was for research or educational purposes.

He added that the challenge was to ensure the export business of neighbouring countries was accommodated as several of these have dry ports at Walvis Bay, from where they import and export goods.

This includes the transit of wood from these countries, through Namibia to Walvis Bay, from where it will be exported. In this case, a valid transit permit is required.

Hailwa said the trucks were at the Katwitwi border post for about four days, where they had to wait for valid documentation to load and transit the wood. The officials first needed to check the origin of the wood, and literally count each log to ensure the same amount arrives at the destination.

The six trucks were said to contain over 100 logs each.

Hailwa said a transit permit must be very particular about the type of wood and the number of logs being transported - adding that the wood currently being held at Walvis bay may very well be rosewood, although he could not confirm that at this stage.

"We are making sure that every cargo is monitored. We try and prevent the crooks from coming in. Until now, we have not detected any, but we always want to make sure," he said, explaining that this was the biggest fleet stopped and checked since the permits were suspended at the start of April.

According to him, it "is not impossible" that the wood could have originated from Namibia, and taken to Angola, and then loaded there to seem as a normal transit through Namibia. Hailwa said there were places where wood could be taken over the river, and even suggested that truckers sometimes take chances to bring consignments over the border without being detected.

"If there is evidence that they are taking Namibian wood across to be transited, we will call on all resources from the police and defence force to intervene," he warned.

Furthermore, if the permit was not valid, the wood would be confiscated as government property.

Customs and excise commissioner Gerrit Eiman confirmed the cargo was under customs control and the matter around the validity of the permit and the origin of the wood is being investigated. "We cannot say more at this stage as we do not want to jeopardise the investigation," he said.