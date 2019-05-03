South Africa: Human Rights Commission, Public Protector to Begin Probe Into Alexandra Renewal Project Violations

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Friday conduct a joint inspection in Alexandra, Johannesburg, together with the office of the Public Protector, as they begin their probe concerning the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

The programme was meant to address urbanisation and housing challenges in South Africa. The estimated budget for the ARP in 2011, which was for the redevelopment of Alexandra, was R1.3bn over seven years.

Alexandra, one of South Africa's oldest townships, was shut down completely last month when residents took to the streets, demanding services from the DA-led municipality. Several roads leading in and out of Alexandra were blockaded with rubble, burning tyres and rocks.

During this time, the ANC and DA were caught up in a blame game, with the DA in Gauteng claiming that the Alexandra protests had been orchestrated by the governing party to influence the upcoming elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area during the heated protests and followed up his meeting by setting up an "intergovernmental forum" in an attempt to deal with the grievances raised by residents.

The forum will include the ministers of the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Environmental Affairs, Home Affairs, Police, Rural Development and Land Reform.

The team's main aim will be to interface with the provincial and local government leadership, the MECs responsible for the portfolios named above, as well as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Now the SAHRC will conduct an inspection to probe possible violations of basic human rights, as well as allegations of maladministration and improper conduct concerning the project.

Interested parties are invited to make written submissions to the HRC in order to fully address the issues for investigation.

Written submissions must reach the Commission by Friday, May 31, 2019. Written submissions may be submitted via: Email: hbuga@sahrc.org.za or Fax: 0864100149

Source: News24